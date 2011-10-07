(Adds Cowen Group, Virgin Money)
CIBC
The Canadian bank appointed Paul Armstrong as an executive
director with the financial solutions group (FSG) in London.
Armstrong was previously with Unicredit Bank in London as a
director in FX sales.
Talal Dehbi was hired as a director in equity derivatives
trading in London. Dehbi was previously with Banca Imi in London
and Milan, in equity derivatives trading.
COWEN GROUP INC
The financial services firm named Jeffrey Solomon as the
chief executive of broker dealer platform, Cowen and Co. Prior
to this, Solomon served as operating chief of Cowen Group and
head of investment banking at Cowen and Co.
VIRGIN MONEY
The bank named former Bank of England deputy governor David
Clementi as its new chairman, as Virgin looks to expand its
financial services arm to take on Britain's major banks.
(Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)