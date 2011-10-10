(Adds CME Group, OneSavings Bank, bfinance)

Oct 10 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MAN GROUP

The world's biggest listed hedge fund manager appointed Nina Shapiro as a non-executive director with immediate effect. Shapiro was previously vice-president, finance and treasurer at the International Finance Corp.

J.P. MORGAN

The company appointed David Koh as head of treasury & securities services, China and head of treasury services, Greater China. Previously, he worked at Deutsche Bank.

ONESAVINGS BANK PLC

The company appointed Andy Golding as its permanent chief executive. Previously, he was the CEO of Saffron Building Society.

CME GROUP INC

The company appointed William Knottenbelt as head of European business operations. Previously, he was with Royal Bank of Scotland .

BLACKROCK INC

iShares, the exchange-traded funds platform of BlackRock, appointed Matt Mack as head of Strategic Accounts and Stephen Cohen as head of Investment Strategies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

BFINANCE

The financial services firm appointed David Crawford as a business development director. Previously, he worked at MSCI. He replaces Robert Ray, who will transition to a new role managing key strategic initiatives in Europe and South America.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The global professional services firm appointed Spyros Martsekis as managing director and head of A&M Greece. Previously, Martsekis served as deputy general manager and country head of corporate finance and private equity advisory at KPMG's Athens office.

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS

The asset manager appointed Richard Wastcoat to its board as the first non-executive director.

CARMIGNAC GESTION

The asset management company appointed Matthew Wright as head of UK. Previously, Wright was head of sales at LV Asset Management.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management firm appointed Michael Simpson as head of Latin American equities. Simpson previously worked with Wells Capital Management.

GAZPROM MARKETING & TRADING

The UK-registered wholly-owned unit of Gazprom appointed Tony West as power strategy manager. Previously, he worked with Scottish Power. (Compiled by Sumit Jha and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore)