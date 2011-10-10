(Adds CME Group, OneSavings Bank, bfinance)
Oct 10 The following financial service industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MAN GROUP
The world's biggest listed hedge fund manager appointed Nina
Shapiro as a non-executive director with immediate effect.
Shapiro was previously vice-president, finance and treasurer at
the International Finance Corp.
J.P. MORGAN
The company appointed David Koh as head of treasury &
securities services, China and head of treasury services,
Greater China. Previously, he worked at Deutsche Bank.
ONESAVINGS BANK PLC
The company appointed Andy Golding as its permanent chief
executive. Previously, he was the CEO of Saffron Building
Society.
CME GROUP INC
The company appointed William Knottenbelt as head of
European business operations. Previously, he was with Royal Bank
of Scotland .
BLACKROCK INC
iShares, the exchange-traded funds platform of BlackRock,
appointed Matt Mack as head of Strategic Accounts and Stephen
Cohen as head of Investment Strategies in Europe, the Middle
East and Africa (EMEA).
BFINANCE
The financial services firm appointed David Crawford as a
business development director. Previously, he worked at MSCI. He
replaces Robert Ray, who will transition to a new role managing
key strategic initiatives in Europe and South America.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The global professional services firm appointed Spyros
Martsekis as managing director and head of A&M Greece.
Previously, Martsekis served as deputy general manager and
country head of corporate finance and private equity advisory at
KPMG's Athens office.
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS
The asset manager appointed Richard Wastcoat to its board as
the first non-executive director.
CARMIGNAC GESTION
The asset management company appointed Matthew Wright as
head of UK. Previously, Wright was head of sales at LV Asset
Management.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment management firm appointed Michael Simpson as
head of Latin American equities. Simpson previously worked with
Wells Capital Management.
GAZPROM MARKETING & TRADING
The UK-registered wholly-owned unit of Gazprom
appointed Tony West as power strategy manager. Previously, he
worked with Scottish Power.
(Compiled by Sumit Jha and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore)