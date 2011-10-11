(Adds Augen Capital)
AUGEN CAPITAL CORP
The fund, which invests in early-stage resource companies,
appointed Amy Stephenson as its chief financial officer,
succeeding Manish Kshatriya who resigned.
BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO
The privately held financial institution appointed Rafael
Febres-Cordero as head of its International Wealth Management
business.
GOTTEX FUND MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
The asset management group appointed Steven Lee Hyungwk as
Marketing Director for the Asia Pacific region. Previously, he
was a member of the marketing team at Wellington Management
Company.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
BofA-Merrill Lynch appointed Ian Ferguson as a Managing
Director in UK Investment Banking. Previously, Ferguson was a
Senior Managing Director in Corporate Advisory at Evercore
Partners.
LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
Chris Brett is named to the newly-created position of
European Head of Strategic Partnerships. Previously, Brett
headed the International Desk of Jones Lang LaSalle in
London.
SAV CREDIT LTD
The UK-based credit card provider appointed Ali Chaudhry as
Managing Director and Chief Risk Officer. Previously, Chaudhry
was Managing Director of Barclaycard's open market businesses in
the UK.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
The investment bank appointed John Hyman as co-head of
Investment Banking and Financing (IBF), based in Moscow.
