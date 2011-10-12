(Adds PWC, William Hill)

Oct 12 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email: moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BLACKSTONE

The investment and advisory firm appointed Denis Fabre as senior managing director responsible for the European healthcare franchise for Blackstone Advisory Partners. Fabre previously worked at Bankers Trust.

WILLIAM HILL PLC

The company named Georgina Harvey and Imelda Walsh as non-executive directors, effective Nov. 1.

PwC

Peter Raymond has been named the Capital Projects & Infrastructure (CP&I) practice leader for PwC U.S. Raymond will continue to be responsible for PwC's U.S. public sector financial services practice.

BARCLAYS WEALTH

The division of Barclays appointed Amaury Hendrickx as director and Jad Fadl as vice-president in its strategic solutions group (SSG).

BFINANCE

The privately owned financial services firm appointed Sander van de Giesen as business development director in the Dutch and Belgian institutional markets. Previously, he worked as business developer at Pioneer Global Investments.

HSBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of HSBC Holdings Plc appointed Elizabeth Allen as director and head of credit research, Asia-Pacific. Previously, she was vice-president, senior credit officer at Moody's Investors Service.

PIMCO

The investment management firm appointed John Longhurst as senior vice-president and head of emerging markets equity research. It also appointed Richard Flax as senior vice president and emerging markets equity analyst and Andrew Pyne as senior vice president and emerging markets equity product manager. (Compiled by Sumit Jha in Bangalore)