SOCIETE GENERALE
The financial services group appointed Alberto Brondolo as
head of Global Inflation Strategy and Julian Wiseman as head of
UK Rates Strategy. Previously, Brondolo worked at Barclays
Capital as a director, Inflation Product Manager, and Wiseman
was a senior fixed income strategist at Rohatyn Group.
LAZARD LTD
The financial advisory and asset management firm appointed
Richard Whitney as a managing director and global co-head of the
chemicals group, financial advisory. Previously, Whitney was
global co-head of chemicals at Credit Suisse.
CREDIT SUISSE AG
The financial services provider appointed Anna Wong as
managing director and market area head, Greater China for
private banking Asia Pacific. Previously, she was the CEO of
HSBC Broking Services (Asia) Ltd.
MERCURY CAPITAL ADVISORS GROUP
The private investment advisory firm appointed H Rennyson
Merritt III as a partner in its Boston office and Kristen Belfi
as a Principal in the New York office. Previously, Merritt was a
director at AEW Capital Management and Belfi director, head of
client services at Mount Kellett Capital Partners.
ADVENT INTERNATIONAL
The global private equity firm said Thomas Ryan has joined
its Operating Partner Program. Previously, Ryan was the CEO of
CVS Caremark Corp .
BAIRD
The company has added James O'Brien and Jeffrey Rogatz as
managing directors to its real estate investment banking team.
Previously, O'Brien was a managing director in the real estate
investment banking group of FBR & Co and Rogatz president of
Ridgeway Capital LLC.
(Compiled by Sumit Jha in Bangalore)