RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The corporate and investment banking arm of RBC
appointed Glenn Riedman as co-head of U.S. industrial &
diversified services investment banking group and David Creamer
as head of the semiconductor investment banking team.
Previously, Riedman was a managing director in the diversified
industrials group at JP Morgan. Creamer headed semiconductor
banking at Jefferies & Co.
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS
The investment management company appointed Crispin Lace and
Nick Spencer as directors of the consulting and advisory
services team. Previously, Lace worked with Mercer. Spencer
joins from GAM, where he headed the institutional business for
UK, Ireland and the Netherlands.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
BofA Merrill Lynch said Michel Sindelar will join the company
in January 2012 as head of CEEMEA Emerging Markets Equities.
Previously, he was managing director and head of Emerging
Markets Equity Product at Morgan Stanley.
(Compiled by Sumit Jha in Bangalore)