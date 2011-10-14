(Adds RBC Capital Markets)

Oct 14 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email: moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The corporate and investment banking arm of RBC appointed Glenn Riedman as co-head of U.S. industrial & diversified services investment banking group and David Creamer as head of the semiconductor investment banking team. Previously, Riedman was a managing director in the diversified industrials group at JP Morgan. Creamer headed semiconductor banking at Jefferies & Co.

RUSSELL INVESTMENTS

The investment management company appointed Crispin Lace and Nick Spencer as directors of the consulting and advisory services team. Previously, Lace worked with Mercer. Spencer joins from GAM, where he headed the institutional business for UK, Ireland and the Netherlands.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

BofA Merrill Lynch said Michel Sindelar will join the company in January 2012 as head of CEEMEA Emerging Markets Equities. Previously, he was managing director and head of Emerging Markets Equity Product at Morgan Stanley.

(Compiled by Sumit Jha in Bangalore)