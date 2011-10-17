BRIEF-Samsung's Galaxy S8 to be unveiled in New York next month- WSJ, citing sources
Oct 17 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email: moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NEWEDGE
The brokerage and clearing house appointed Kevin Russell as managing director and global head of brand & communications based in London.
ING
The company appointed Paul Cliff and Tibor Bokor as sector heads for metals/mining and EMEA telecoms, respectively. Igor Goncharov was named director of equity research (Russian utilities).
It appointed Anna Kochkina, Tatiana Prokina, Pinar Fersoy, Jessica London, Adam Brinkley-Svanberg and Brian Wesneski as vice-presidents. Todd Krummel was named director and head of Russian trading and Naser Nuredini vice-president of EMEA equity trading.
DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE)
The investment bank appointed Frank Wu as head of Trade Finance and Cash Management Corporates for Greater China. Previously, he was the head of Structured Trade & Export Finance, China.
MAM FUNDS PLC
The asset management group appointed Tom Delic as investment analyst at its Liverpool office. Previously, he served as technical analyst for both Royal Liver Assurance and Mercers.
SIGNIA WEALTH
The independent wealth manager appointed Etienne de Merlis as executive director of its investment team. Prior to this, Merlis worked with JP Morgan private bank.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment management firm appointed John Burns as chief operating officer. Previously, he was the COO at Visor Capital in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
TOWERGATE INSURANCE GROUP
Europe's largest independent insurance group appointed James Strachan to its board as an independent non-executive director, and chairman of the Group Risk and Compliance Committee. (Compiled by Sumit Jha and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore)
