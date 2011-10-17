(Adds Newedge)

Oct 17 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email: moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NEWEDGE

The brokerage and clearing house appointed Kevin Russell as managing director and global head of brand & communications based in London.

ING

The company appointed Paul Cliff and Tibor Bokor as sector heads for metals/mining and EMEA telecoms, respectively. Igor Goncharov was named director of equity research (Russian utilities).

It appointed Anna Kochkina, Tatiana Prokina, Pinar Fersoy, Jessica London, Adam Brinkley-Svanberg and Brian Wesneski as vice-presidents. Todd Krummel was named director and head of Russian trading and Naser Nuredini vice-president of EMEA equity trading.

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE)

The investment bank appointed Frank Wu as head of Trade Finance and Cash Management Corporates for Greater China. Previously, he was the head of Structured Trade & Export Finance, China.

MAM FUNDS PLC

The asset management group appointed Tom Delic as investment analyst at its Liverpool office. Previously, he served as technical analyst for both Royal Liver Assurance and Mercers.

SIGNIA WEALTH

The independent wealth manager appointed Etienne de Merlis as executive director of its investment team. Prior to this, Merlis worked with JP Morgan private bank.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management firm appointed John Burns as chief operating officer. Previously, he was the COO at Visor Capital in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

TOWERGATE INSURANCE GROUP

Europe's largest independent insurance group appointed James Strachan to its board as an independent non-executive director, and chairman of the Group Risk and Compliance Committee. (Compiled by Sumit Jha and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore)