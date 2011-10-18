(Adds Canaccord)

Oct 18 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email: moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE

The financial services provider appointed Stuart Guinness as a managing director and head of emerging markets products, Asia Pacific in the Asset Management Division. Previously, he was head of institutional client relations, corporate & investment banking at Societe Generale based in Hong Kong.

CANACCORD FINANCIAL INC

The financial services provider said its Chief Operating Officer Mark Maybank resigned.

BARCLAYS WEALTH

The wealth management division of Barclays appointed Rachel McCarthy as private banker. Previously, she worked at Coutts & Co.

SYZ ASSET MANAGEMENT

The institutional management division of the Swiss banking group SYZ & Co appointed Alessia Toricelli Dolfi to its business development team. Previously, Dolfi was in charge of the institutional clientele at Dexia Asset Management. (Compiled by Sumit Jha and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore)