(Adds Blackstone, Colony Bankcorp, First Interstate Bancsystem, Piper Jaffray, Prudential Mortgage Capital, BNY Mellon)

Oct 19 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

BLACKSTONE GROUP

Global private equity fund Blackstone Group LP said it has hired Paul Costello, former general manager of Australia's Future Fund, as non-executive chairman for Australia and New Zealand.

BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon has appointed Justin Miller as senior wealth strategist for investment management.

COLONY BANKCORP INC

Chief Executive Al Ross resigned on Oct. 18 and James Minix will replace him, Colony Bankcorp Inc said in a regulatory filing.

FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc appointed Edward Garding as president and CEO. He replaces Lyle R. Knight, who is retiring on April 1, 2012.

PIPER JAFFRAY COMPANIES

Thomas Schnettler will relinquish his role as company's president and COO effective Jan. 1, 2012, Piper Jaffray Companies said in an SEC filing.

PRUDENTIAL MORTGAGE CAPITAL COMPANY

Prudential Mortgage Capital Company hired Michael Mcroberts to head Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac lending businesses.

TROIKA DIALOG

The private investment banking firm appointed David Walker as managing director in its investment banking division. Previously, Walker was managing director of investment banking for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Citibank.

METRO BANK PLC

The UK-based high-street lender hired Kirsty MacArthur as head of private banking, effective Oct. 31. MacArthur joins Metro Bank from Heartwood Wealth Management where she worked for two years as a divisional director.

ARGONAUT CAPITAL PARTNERS

The European equity boutique appointed Greg Bennett to the investment team. Bennett joins from Marlborough Fund Managers Ltd and previously served as a founding member of Neptune Investment Management in 2002. (Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore)