Oct 24 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Monday.

ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC

The privately owned investment management firm named Donna Toth as its chief operating officer. Before joining the firm, Toth was founder and managing principal of Park Hill Group, the third-party global placement agent arm of Blackstone .

BARCLAYS WEALTH

The wealth management division of Barclays Bank Plc appointed Matthew Wotton to manage the sports, media & entertainment team within the UK & Ireland Private Bank. Previously, he worked with HSBC.

ABN AMRO

The nationalised Dutch bank appointed Darrell Holley as managing director of its energy, commodities & transportation (ECT) business in Dallas, Texas. Previously, he was the global head of Energy Finance at UBS Investment Bank.

PICTET & CIE (ASIA)

The arm of Swiss private bank Pictet & Cie appointed Sylvain Gysler as head of Independent Asset Managers in Singapore. Previously, he led the Independent Asset Managers team for North Asia at Credit Suisse .

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The corporate and investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Johnny Vo as a managing director with a focus on the European insurance sector and James Eves as a managing director with a focus on the European banking sector. Previously, Vo was co-head of European insurance research at Goldman Sachs and Eves was head of financial institutions equity capital markets at UBS. (Compiled by Sumit Jha and Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore)