BNY MELLON
BNY Mellon's wealth management business appointed Lawrence
Miles as the regional president of the firm. Miles was
previously executive vice president with the investment advisory
firm Convergent Wealth Advisors.
KLEINWORT BENSON
The wealth management services provider appointed Danny Vogt
as chief operating officer and John Boyce as chief technology
officer. Previously, Vogt was head of Change and Portfolio
Development Group Operations at RBS/ABN Amro, London.
BNP PARIBAS WEALTH MANAGEMENT
An arm of BNP Paribas appointed Alfred Tsai as
head of China Market and Anton Wong as a managing director of
Key Client Group, both based in Hong Kong. Previously, Tsai was
managing director, senior advisor at Julius Baer and Wong was
director, Solution Partners at Credit Suisse.
METRO BANK PLC
The UK bank appointed James Reuben to its board as a
non-executive director. Currently, he is the managing partner of
the investment company Melbury Capital.
