HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The banking and financial services organisation appointed
Philippe Khoury as global head of Strategic Energy Solutions.
BNY MELLON ASSET MANAGEMENT INTERNATIONAL
The affiliate of BNY Mellon appointed Scott Stevens as head
of marketing for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and
Latin America. Previously, he worked at Matterhorn Investment
Management.
BARCLAYS WEALTH
The arm of Barclays Plc appointed Kevin Shone as a
managing director in the ultra high net worth (UHNW) and family
offices team. Previously, he was a managing director at Goldman
Sachs Private Wealth Management.
LOMBARD ODIER INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The company appointed Bruce Turner to manage the healthcare
portfolio strategy component of 1798 Fundamental Strategies Fund
and Global Equity Long/Short Fund. Previously, he managed
healthcare portfolios for First Manhattan Co.
PEMBERTON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLP
The private equity firm appointed Christopher Higgins as
chief operating officer. Previously, Higgins was chief
administration officer of RBS' non-core division.
