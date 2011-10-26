(Adds Barclays Wealth, BNY Mellon)

Oct 26 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The banking and financial services organisation appointed Philippe Khoury as global head of Strategic Energy Solutions.

BNY MELLON ASSET MANAGEMENT INTERNATIONAL

The affiliate of BNY Mellon appointed Scott Stevens as head of marketing for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America. Previously, he worked at Matterhorn Investment Management.

BARCLAYS WEALTH

The arm of Barclays Plc appointed Kevin Shone as a managing director in the ultra high net worth (UHNW) and family offices team. Previously, he was a managing director at Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management.

LOMBARD ODIER INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The company appointed Bruce Turner to manage the healthcare portfolio strategy component of 1798 Fundamental Strategies Fund and Global Equity Long/Short Fund. Previously, he managed healthcare portfolios for First Manhattan Co.

PEMBERTON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLP

The private equity firm appointed Christopher Higgins as chief operating officer. Previously, Higgins was chief administration officer of RBS' non-core division. (Compiled by Sumit Jha in Bangalore)