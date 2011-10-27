(Adds Genworth Financial)

The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC

The insurance holding company appointed Daniel O'Shea as its senior vice president of independent distribution development. Most recently, O'Shea was the vice president of life sales for Sun Life.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management firm appointed Tom Mann as an investment manager in its International and World Equities team. Previously, he was an investment manager in the European Equities team at Aberdeen Asset Management in London.

(Compiled by Sumit Jha and Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore)