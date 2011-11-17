* Adds Bank of America, Legg Mason, Lazard Wealth Management and others

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

The U.S. bank's Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan named a new strategy chief to help him with his bid to reshape a company struggling with mortgage losses, new regulations and a sluggish economy.

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE SUISSE

The subsidiary of Crédit Agricole CIB named Serge Janowski as Chief Executive of its Hong Kong branch on Wednesday.

NOMURA HOLDINGS

Nomura Holdings' head of India investment banking, Nipun Goel, and two other senior investment bankers have quit as part of the Japanese bank's plan to save costs, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.

SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG

The Switzerland-based provider of life insurance and pension solutions and services named Markus Leibundgut new CFO Switzerland.

THREADNEEDLE

The asset manager named Yoshihisa Kojima as its sales director in Japan.

LEGG MASON

The asset manager said Bill Miller will step down from LM Value Trust Fund in April.

LAZARD WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth management unit of Lazard Ltd named James Le Rose as the senior relationship manager in New York, effective immediately.

WESTERN PACIFIC TRUST

The firm named John Wit as its new president and chief economic officer.

(Compiled by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore)