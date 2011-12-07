(Adds Daniels Silverman)
Dec 7 The following financial service
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ADIA
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) named Benjamin Weston
as the global head of alternative investments.
STATE STREET CORP
State Street named Paul McLaughlin as head of operations for
its alternative investment solutions team in Guernsey.
McLaughlin joins from BNY Mellon in Dublin.
RATHBONE BROTHERS PLC
Rathbone Brothers named Andrew Butcher as chief operating
officer subject to regulatory approval. Butcher joins from
Charles Stanley & Co.
EMPEA
The Emerging Markets Private Equity Association (EMPEA)
named Henry Obi as inaugural Chair of its Africa Council. Obi is
partner and chief operating officer of Helios Investment
Partners.
DANIELS SILVERMAN
The credit management and debt collection company appointed
Rachel Hart to its client liaison team. Hart joins from Cheesman
& Company Solicitors.
(Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)