(Adds EBRD)

Dec 8 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AQUILA CAPITAL

The alternative investment company appointed Oldrik Verloop to lead business development in Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg) and Scandinavia. Verloop joins from Wegelin & Co.

BNP PARIBAS

The French lender named Lars Machenil, an executive with the bank's Fortis unit, as chief financial officer and said he would take up the position in March.

FRONTIER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The multi-asset and alternative investing company appointed Jill Laidlaw and Conor O'Donnell to its business development team. Laidlaw joins from Zurich Intermediary Group. O'Donnell previously worked at Montreux Capital Management.

UNICREDIT

Italy's biggest bank named Bernd Broeker as global head of G10 foreign-exchange and deputy head of foreign-exchange. Broeker joins from Nomura International.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The international investment management company named Matthew Whitbread as an investment manager in its multi-asset team. Whitbread joins from Fundquest Inc.

BLUEFIN CORPORATE CONSULTING

The employee benefits and technology consultancy named Ryan Hall as group health and risk consultant. Hall joins from Aon Hewitt.

EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT (EBRD)

The lending institution named Elizabeth Nelson as vice president, risk & resources. Nelson joins from the Financial Services Authority in the United Kingdom, where she was the head of credit department in Prudential Risk.

(Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)