Dec 12 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Monday.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

Mark Machin, co-head of the U.S. banks's Asia investment banking operation for six years, is retiring, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday, and is the second senior Asia banker to depart Goldman in the last month.

SWISS RE

The Zurich-based insurer said Chief Executive Stefan Lippe will take early retirement after roughly three years at the helm, in a surprise move which analysts said added a new element of uncertainty to a company which Lippe had helped stabilise.

BARCLAYS

Barclays Corporate & Employer Solutions named Paul Wilson as head of employee benefit consulting and Chris Mowatt as head of global stock & reward services. Wilson joins from St James's Place Wealth Management, and Mowatt from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

AVOCA CAPITAL HOLDINGS

The credit investment management company named Tarek Saber as chief executive of Avoca Convertible Bond Strategies, and Jasper Van Ingen as senior portfolio manager. The company also named Jonathan Sharkey as head of operations, and Darren Carter as partner in the new convertible bond venture.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The global independent professional services company named Ian Morgan as senior director. Morgan joins from European Resolution Capital.

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS

The asset management company named Julie Thomas and Ben Yeoh as sector investors for its London-based global equities team. Thomas and Yeoh will specialise in financial and healthcare stocks respectively. Thomas joins from Oriel Securities and Yeoh from Atlantic Equities.

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD

The Bermuda-based insurer and reinsurer said its Chief Executive John Charman will retire in May 2012, and will be replaced by finance chief Albert Benchimol.

GLEACHER & CO SECURITIES INC

The broker-dealer unit of Gleacher & Co Inc named Brian Waltman as managing director at the company's New York City headquarters. Waltman joins from MF Global Securities Corp.

EUROCLEAR

The provider of domestic and cross-border settlement and related services for bond, equity, derivatives and fund transactions named Luc Vantomme as chief risk officer of the group.

It also named John Trundle as the CEO of Euroclear UK & Ireland. The current CEO, Yannic Weber, will now become the top executive of Euroclear Finland and Euroclear Sweden. Weber will continue as CEO of Xtrakter, a Euroclear company.

The company also named the current Euroclear Finland and Euroclear Sweden CEO, Anso Thiré, as managing director and head of business development for the group.

MBA LAZARD

The investment bank named Cristian Bulnes as the managing director and co-head of its Chile investment banking. Bulnes joins from Banco Penta. (Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)