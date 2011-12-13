(Adds Dexia Asset Management)

Dec 13 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS

The investment management business of State Street Corp named Michael Ho as chief investment officer for its active emerging markets equities and global macro divisions. Ho will be based in Boston and joins from Mellon Capital Management.

GAM

The independent, active investment management company named Tim Love as investment director and Joaquim Nogueira as investment manager. Both Love and Nogueira join from CQS, and both of them will be based in GAM's London office.

GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC

The global growth equity firm on Monday named Jing Hong as managing director. The company also named Ke Wei and Joern Nikolay as principals.

DEXIA ASSET MANAGEMENT

The company, a part of the Dexia Group, named Cécile de Lasteyrie as head of sustainable & responsible investing (SRI) development. (Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)