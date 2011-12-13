(Adds Dexia Asset Management)
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS
The investment management business of State Street Corp
named Michael Ho as chief investment officer for its
active emerging markets equities and global macro divisions. Ho
will be based in Boston and joins from Mellon Capital
Management.
GAM
The independent, active investment management company named
Tim Love as investment director and Joaquim Nogueira as
investment manager. Both Love and Nogueira join from CQS, and
both of them will be based in GAM's London office.
GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC
The global growth equity firm on Monday named Jing Hong as
managing director. The company also named Ke Wei and Joern
Nikolay as principals.
DEXIA ASSET MANAGEMENT
The company, a part of the Dexia Group, named Cécile de
Lasteyrie as head of sustainable & responsible investing (SRI)
development.
