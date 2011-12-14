(Adds Reyl Asset Management, Lloyds Banking Group, 300 North Capital)

Dec 14 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JULIUS BAER

The Swiss private banking group named Luigi Vignola as the regional head, Asia, for its markets & custody division. Vignola succeeds Gérard Berclaz.

REYL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment funds manager named Gilles Pradère as senior fund manager. Pradère Joins from Calyon.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

The British lender said Antonio Horta-Osorio will return to the position of chief executive on Jan. 9 after independent medical advice said he had made a full recovery after being on sick leave from stress.

300 NORTH CAPITAL LLC

The institutional investment manager, an affiliate of Old Mutual Asset Management, named Brown Windle and Christopher Vassilopoulos as senior vice presidents for institutional sales.

(Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)