(Adds Reyl Asset Management, Lloyds Banking Group, 300 North
Capital)
Dec 14 The following financial service
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JULIUS BAER
The Swiss private banking group named Luigi Vignola as the
regional head, Asia, for its markets & custody division. Vignola
succeeds Gérard Berclaz.
REYL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment funds manager named Gilles Pradère as senior
fund manager. Pradère Joins from Calyon.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
The British lender said Antonio Horta-Osorio will return to
the position of chief executive on Jan. 9 after independent
medical advice said he had made a full recovery after being on
sick leave from stress.
300 NORTH CAPITAL LLC
The institutional investment manager, an affiliate of Old
Mutual Asset Management, named Brown Windle and Christopher
Vassilopoulos as senior vice presidents for institutional sales.
(Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)