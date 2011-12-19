Dec 19 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DANSKE BANK

Denmark's biggest banking group appointed chairman of the board Eivind Kolding to be its new chief executive and succeed retiring Peter Straarup.

BARCLAYS CORPORATE

The commercial banking unit of Barclays Plc appointed Karla Maloof as the head of insurance, North America.

MIZUHO SECURITIES ASIA LTD

The unit of Mizuho Securities Co Ltd appointed Hideyuki Kawashima as its president and chief executive, effective Jan. 1.

SOCIETE GENERALE PRIVATE BANKING

The unit of Societe Generale named Eric Verleyen as the chief investment officer of Societe Generale Private Banking Hambros in London and Alexandre Cegarra as the chief investment officer at Societe Generale Bank & Trust in Luxembourg. (Compiled by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore)