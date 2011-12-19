Dec 19 The following financial service
DANSKE BANK
Denmark's biggest banking group appointed chairman of the
board Eivind Kolding to be its new chief executive and succeed
retiring Peter Straarup.
BARCLAYS CORPORATE
The commercial banking unit of Barclays Plc
appointed Karla Maloof as the head of insurance, North America.
MIZUHO SECURITIES ASIA LTD
The unit of Mizuho Securities Co Ltd
appointed Hideyuki Kawashima as its president and chief
executive, effective Jan. 1.
SOCIETE GENERALE PRIVATE BANKING
The unit of Societe Generale named Eric Verleyen
as the chief investment officer of Societe Generale Private
Banking Hambros in London and Alexandre Cegarra as the chief
investment officer at Societe Generale Bank & Trust in
Luxembourg.
(Compiled by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore)