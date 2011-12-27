BRIEF-Qatar's Barwa Real Estate FY profit falls
* FY net profit 1.61 billion riyals versus 3.06 billion riyals year ago
Dec 27 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STERNE, AGEE & LEACH INC
The privately owned investment banking firm named Michael Ward as a managing director in the company's transportation equity research group covering the automotive sector. It also hired Todd Vencil as a senior vice president in its industrial equity research group.
Ward joins from Ward Transportation Research, an independent firm affiliated with Soleil Securities, while Vencil previously worked as an analyst with Davenport & Co and BB&T Capital Markets. (Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)
MANILA, Feb 8 The Philippine central bank said on Wednesday it will start regulating operators of virtual currencies to protect financial consumers and rein in risks like money laundering and terrorism financing.