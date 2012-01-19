(Adds Ladenburg Thalmann)
SWISS RE
Swiss Re has picked internal veteran Michel Lies as its new
chief executive, giving the group more stability after the
surprise announcement at the end of last year that Chief Stefan
Lippe would take early retirement.
ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PLC
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC named James Fleming as chief
executive at Arbuthnot Latham & Co. He will be joining the
Arbuthnot Latham & Co board from Mar. 1. Fleming joins from
Coutts & Co.
SIGNIA WEALTH LTD
Signia Wealth Limited named Chris Godding as co-CIO and
Managing Director. Godding joins from Morgan Stanley Private
Wealth Management International.
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
The Royal Bank of Scotland named Madan Menon as the head of
international banking, Asia Pacific, based in Singapore.
Earlier, he was the country executive of RBS Singapore.
ORIEL SECURITIES
British stockbroker Oriel Securities has hired three new
bankers from former rival Evolution following Evolution's
takeover by South Africa's Investec as Oriel
continues its push to strengthen its equity research department.
HAWKPOINT PARTNERS
Corporate finance advisory firm Hawkpoint has hired a
prominent former Lazard merger and acquisitions banker, Peter
Kiernan, known for helping to engineer U.S. food group Kraft's
takeover of Cadbury.
ACTIS
Private Equity firm Actis promoted directors David Grylls,
Nick Luckock and Natalie Kolbe to partners.
LADENBURG THALMANN FINANCIAL SERVICES
The financial services firm named John Miles and Alexander
Bonello as managing directors of institutional sales and trading
at its broker-dealer subsidiary, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co Inc.
It also named Michael Marino as managing director of
institutional options sales and trading, Christopher Calabrese
as managing director of institutional sales, and Daniel Munro as
a vice president of trading effective immediately.
