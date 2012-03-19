March 19 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BTIG LIMITED
The European affiliate of broker-dealer BTIG LLC appointed
Matthew Cyzer as president and head of European equities of BTIG
Limited. Cyzer joins from Goldman Sachs in London, and was
previously employed with Deutsche Bank.
PATRON CAPITAL
The institutional investor appointed Mark Collins as
chairman of its UK investment activity. Collins joins from
Lloyds Banking Group's business support unit, and was previously
employed with GE Capital Real Estate.
THE CARLYLE GROUP
The company named Alexander Pietruska as managing director.
Pietruska joins from Lloyds Banking Group in London.
WARBURG PINCUS
The private equity firm appointed Simon Eyers as a managing
director based in its London office. Eyers joins from 4D Global
Energy Advisors. He was previously employed with Goldman Sachs
and Credit Suisse First Boston Europe.
(Compiled by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore)