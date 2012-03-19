(Adds Ameriprise Financial, KPMG and Loomis, Sayles & Co)
March 19 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL
Ameriprise Financial has added two veteran brokers from
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney who managed $211 million in client
assets.
Advisers Doug Veillette and Dan Donato joined Ameriprise on
Friday after more than three decades each in the advising
industry.
KPMG
The firm appointed Brian Stephens as the new leader of its
banking and finance practice. He succeeds Tony Anzevino, who is
assuming a new global client leadership role.
LOOMIS, SAYLES & CO
The investment management company named Jeffrey Schwartz as
co-manager of its small cap value and small/mid cap core
strategies, including the Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund
(LSCRX). He will co-manage the portfolios with Joe Gatz, who has
been portfolio manager on these strategies since 2000.
BTIG LIMITED
The European affiliate of broker-dealer BTIG LLC appointed
Matthew Cyzer as president and head of European equities of BTIG
Ltd. Cyzer joins from Goldman Sachs in London, and was
previously employed with Deutsche Bank.
PATRON CAPITAL
The institutional investor appointed Mark Collins as
chairman of its UK investment activity. Collins joins from
Lloyds Banking Group's business support unit, and was previously
employed with GE Capital Real Estate.
THE CARLYLE GROUP
The company named Alexander Pietruska as managing director.
Pietruska joins from Lloyds Banking Group in London.
WARBURG PINCUS
The private equity firm appointed Simon Eyers as a managing
director based in its London office. Eyers joins from 4D Global
Energy Advisors. He was previously employed with Goldman Sachs
and Credit Suisse First Boston Europe.
SAIL ADVISORS
The fund management company appointed Jason Filiberti as
senior vice president. Filiberti Joins from Arden Asset
Management, and was previously employed with Robeco-Sage.
(Compiled by Monika Shinghal and Chandni Doulatramani in
Bangalore)