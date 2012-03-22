(Corrects company name in last item)
BARCLAYS
The bank appointed Sayoko Kozakai as Relationship Director,
Financial Institutions, Japan, and Patrick Leung as Relationship
Director, Financial Institutions, Greater China. Kozakai joins
from Citibank Japan. Leung joins from National Australia Bank
Hong Kong.
UBS
UBS Global Asset Management said Christof Kutsche, Chief
Executive of UBS Global AM's Asia Pacific business is stepping
down.
ICAHN ENTERPRISES
Icahn Enterprises LP said it has appointed SungHwan Cho as
chief financial officer after Dominick Ragone resigned on March
16.
VOLKSBANKEN AG
Ailing Austrian lender Volksbanken AG, in which the state is
about to take a stake of up to 49 percent, will get new
management after losing nearly 1.4 billion euros ($1.85 billion)
last year, a source close to the situation said.
Austrian media have named former BAWAG PSK executive Stephan
Koren as a potential successor for Volksbanken Chief Executive
Gerald Wenzel, whose contract ends next month.
HCC INSURANCE HOLDINGS
HCC Insurance appointed William N. Burke as chief operating
officer and executive vice president on Wednesday. Burke joins
from Aon Risk Solutions.
