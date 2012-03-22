(Adds Morgan Stanley Smith Barney)
March 22 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday.
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY
The largest U.S. brokerage with 17,649 financial advisers,
on Thursday said it added two brokers who last year generated
nearly $4 million in revenue for rivals Merrill Lynch and Credit
Suisse.
ERNST & YOUNG
The accounting firm appointed James W. Carter as president
and chief executive of Ernst & Young Capital Advisors LLC.
Carter joins from Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc.
UBS
Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Andrea Orcel, the
architect of many of Europe's biggest banking deals, including
the break-up of ABN Amro, is leaving to jointly head UBS's
investment bank.
UBS Global Asset Management said Christof Kutsche, chief
executive of its Asia Pacific business, is stepping down.
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES INTERNATIONAL
The insurance broker appointed Alexander Moczarski as
chairman. Moczarski joins from Guy Carpenter.
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP
The bank holding company appointed Brendan Coughlin as
president of its education finance business.
BARCLAYS
The financial services provider appointed Sayoko Kozakai and
Patrick Leung as relationship directors, financial institutions,
for Japan and Greater China, respectively. Kozakai joins from
Citibank Japan and Leung from National Australia Bank Hong Kong.
ICAHN ENTERPRISES
Icahn Enterprises LP said it has appointed SungHwan Cho as
chief financial officer after Dominick Ragone resigned on March
16.
VOLKSBANKEN AG
Ailing Austrian lender Volksbanken AG, in which the state is
about to take a stake of up to 49 percent, will get new
management after losing nearly 1.4 billion euros ($1.85 billion)
last year, a source close to the situation said.
Austrian media have named former BAWAG PSK executive Stephan
Koren as a potential successor for Volksbanken Chief Executive
Gerald Wenzel, whose contract ends next month.
HCC INSURANCE HOLDINGS
HCC Insurance appointed William N. Burke as chief operating
officer and executive vice president on Wednesday. Burke joins
from Aon Risk Solutions.
