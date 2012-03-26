(Adds Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Deloitte)
March 26 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY
The largest U.S. brokerage by client assets has hired a team
of four former UBS AG advisers, who managed
$800 million in client assets at the firm, in one of the biggest
team hires out of UBS this year.
Advisers Rick Hughes, Harry Greenberg, Shawn Senior and
Daniel Silverberg joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in Mt.
Laurel, New Jersey, on Friday.
CITIBANK
Citigroup has appointed company veteran Sameer Kaul as the
head of its private banking business in India, the U.S. bank
said in a statement on Monday.
DELOITTE
The accountancy firm said the chief executive of its Dutch
arm had stepped down with immediate effect after breaking
internal rules on owning stakes in companies whose books are
audited by the accountancy firm.
KKR & Co LP
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co has hired Tashwinder Singh, a
top official with Citigroup, as its director, the U.S. private
equity company said on Monday.
JP Morgan
The company's Asia Chairman and Chief Executive Gaby
Abdelnour will quit this summer to pursue personal interests,
according to a memo obtained by Reuters. The memo did not name
an immediate replacement.
DARBY OVERSEAS INVESTMENTS
The subsidiary of Franklin Resources Inc hired Scott
Gregory as a managing director and Arkadiusz Podziewski as
principal and head of its Warsaw office.
Prior to joining Darby, Gregory worked at Knight Capital
Partners and Mallory Capital Group. Podziewski joins from Innova
Capital where he specialized in buy-out and growth capital
transactions in Poland and Central Eastern Europe.
RATHBONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The wealth management company appointed Evangelos Assimakos
to its Edinburgh office. Assimakos joins from Turcan Connell
Solicitors & Asset Managers, where he managed investments for
private clients, charities, trusts and family offices for more
than five years.