(Adds UBS Wealth Management Americas, Nomura, Allied World Assurance, Baird, others)

March 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS WEALTH MANAGEMENT AMERICAS

The wealth management firm hired a Merrill Lynch team that generated $4 million in revenue during the past 12 months, the latest in a series of defections from Merrill to the Swiss bank, people familiar with the move said.

HSBC

Europe's biggest bank, has appointed Andrew Dell as the bank's chief executive officer for South Africa, effective April 1, according to an internal announcement seen by Reuters on Thursday.

ALLIED WORLD ASSURANCE COMPANY HOLDINGS LTD

The insurance and reinsurance company made strategic changes to its global reinsurance operations, and named Kevin Marine as executive vice president of its International & Global Specialty business. Thomas Kelly was appointed as the chief operating officer for Allied World Reinsurance Company.

BAIRD

The capital markets, private equity, wealth and asset management firm said investment banker Jason Abt has joined the firm as its managing director in San Francisco. Abt will be a senior member of Baird's Consumer Investment Banking team, working closely with members of Baird's existing Restaurant practice.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

The global investment bank named Lee Olive as managing director of its Acquisition Leverage Finance business and David Iwan as managing director of its Industrials group within its investment banking franchise in the Americas.

ROYAL BANCSHARES OF PENNSYLVANIA

The bank holding company appointed William Hartman as lead independent director.

3I GROUP PLC

Chief Executive Michael Queen is to quit after nearly 25 years at the private equity company following continued shareholder frustration over poor performance and lack of deal activity.

ASSURA GROUP LIMITED

The property investor appointed Graham Roberts as its chief executive. Roberts was previously employed with The British Land Company. He will replace Nigel Rawlings, who resigned as chief executive and stepped down from the board.

MAZARS

Europe's eighth largest audit and accountancy group formed a FTSE 350 Advisory Board with two non-executive directors -- Gerald Raingold and John Grosvenor. Raingold has held prominent positions in the investment banking division of a number of financial services groups.

Grosvenor was previously employed with PricewaterhouseCoopers and worked as a senior global partner in his latest role at the firm.

CNA FINANCIAL CORP

The insurance holding company appointed Bill Donovan as vice president of its Hartford branch, effective April 4. Donovan joins from The Hartford Insurance Group, and was previously employed with Utica National Insurance Group.

CAZADOR ACQUISITION CORP LTD

Cazador Acquisition said Francesco Piovanetti will serve as the sole chief executive, effective immediately after co-chief executive Jay Johnston resigned effective March 22.

FUTURA LOYALTY GROUP

The business solutions provider appointed David Campbell as its chief executive and president to succeed Mark Farrell who is stepping down effective immediately. Campbell was the chief financial officer of the company.

INTERVEST BANCSHARES CORP

The bank holding company appointed Susan Roth Katzke as a director.

AIA GROUP LTD

AIA Group Ltd said Rafael Si-Yan Hui has resigned as an independent non-executive director, effective immediately.

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CHEUVREUX

The European equity broker appointed Romas Viesulas as head of UK sales, based in London. Viesulas was previously employed with UBS Investment Bank London.

CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS

The private equity and investment advisory firm appointed Bertrand Meunier as a managing partner. Meunier was previously employed with M&M Capital.

DESJARDINS GROUP

The Canadian financial group appointed Daniel Dupuis as chief financial officer and senior vice president finance. He was earlier senior vice president cooperative network support.

(Compiled by Monika Shinghal and Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore)