(Adds BNP Paribas)
March 30 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIBANK
Citibank Japan Ltd, a unit of Citibank NA, said it
will appoint Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group director
Kazuya Jono as its president and chief executive effective June
1, as it seeks to bolster its governance and management
framework.
BLACKROCK INC
The money management company appointed Alex Hoctor-Duncan as
head of retail for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). He was
most recently the company's head of sales for EMEA.
BNP PARIBAS
BNP Paribas said it had appointed the new managing director
for Switzerland, turning to its global head of commodities trade
finance as it expressed its commitment to the sector, which has
come under strain from the euro zone crisis.
QUINDELL PORTFOLIO
Quindell appointed Robert Thomson as group chief revenue
officer. Thomson was previously employed with Innovation Group
PLC.
JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT PLC
The investment holding company appointed Maarten Slendebroek
as an executive director responsible for distribution and
strategy, subject to FSA approval. Slendebroek joined from
BlackRock.
INVESTORFIRST LTD
Investor First appointed David Spessot as its chief
executive officer and director designate, after its chief
executive Darren Pettiona informed board of his decision to step
down from his all encompassing chief executive and managing
director duties.
MOUNT KELLETT CAPITAL
Asia real estate veteran Timothy Grady has left Mount
Kellett Capital, after about 18 months with the private equity
firm founded by former Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive
Mark McGoldrick, two sources with knowledge of the matter said
on Friday.
BARCLAYS
The head of Barclays' global financial institutions group,
Jeff Weiss, is retiring after nearly three decades at the
British bank and Lehman Brothers, according to an internal memo
seen by Reuters on Thursday.
PORTER BANCORP
Porter Bancorp Inc appointed J. Chester Porter as its
Chairman Emeritus On Thursday. Porter currently serves as
chairman of the board. The bank holding company also appointed
Phil Barnhouse as its chief financial officer.
ALLIANCE BANCSHARES
The bank holding company appointed Jean Houpert as chief
financial officer and executive vice president on Thursday. She
was earlier the senior vice president and interim chief
financial officer.
HERCULES TECHNOLOGY
The finance company appointed Jessica Baron as chief
financial officer on Thursday. She was earlier the vice
president of Finance and interim chief financial officer.
TEMASEK
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has
appointed Lee Theng Kiat, the long-time chief executive and
president of its fully-owned ST Telemedia, as its general
counsel and president from April 1, the company said on
Thursday.
BMO CAPITAL MARKETS
The financial services company appointed Mathieu L'allier as
managing director and head of investment and corporate banking,
Quebec. The company also appointed Ashi Mathur as head of
Canadian real estate investment and corporate banking.
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Toronto-Dominion Bank's long-serving chief executive, Ed
Clark, told shareholders on Thursday he is nearing the end of
his tenure, but said his departure is not imminent.
(Compiled by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore)