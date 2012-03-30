(Adds BNP Paribas)

March 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIBANK

Citibank Japan Ltd, a unit of Citibank NA, said it will appoint Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group director Kazuya Jono as its president and chief executive effective June 1, as it seeks to bolster its governance and management framework.

BLACKROCK INC

The money management company appointed Alex Hoctor-Duncan as head of retail for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). He was most recently the company's head of sales for EMEA.

BNP PARIBAS

BNP Paribas said it had appointed the new managing director for Switzerland, turning to its global head of commodities trade finance as it expressed its commitment to the sector, which has come under strain from the euro zone crisis.

QUINDELL PORTFOLIO

Quindell appointed Robert Thomson as group chief revenue officer. Thomson was previously employed with Innovation Group PLC.

JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT PLC

The investment holding company appointed Maarten Slendebroek as an executive director responsible for distribution and strategy, subject to FSA approval. Slendebroek joined from BlackRock.

INVESTORFIRST LTD

Investor First appointed David Spessot as its chief executive officer and director designate, after its chief executive Darren Pettiona informed board of his decision to step down from his all encompassing chief executive and managing director duties.

MOUNT KELLETT CAPITAL

Asia real estate veteran Timothy Grady has left Mount Kellett Capital, after about 18 months with the private equity firm founded by former Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive Mark McGoldrick, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

BARCLAYS

The head of Barclays' global financial institutions group, Jeff Weiss, is retiring after nearly three decades at the British bank and Lehman Brothers, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

PORTER BANCORP

Porter Bancorp Inc appointed J. Chester Porter as its Chairman Emeritus On Thursday. Porter currently serves as chairman of the board. The bank holding company also appointed Phil Barnhouse as its chief financial officer.

ALLIANCE BANCSHARES

The bank holding company appointed Jean Houpert as chief financial officer and executive vice president on Thursday. She was earlier the senior vice president and interim chief financial officer.

HERCULES TECHNOLOGY

The finance company appointed Jessica Baron as chief financial officer on Thursday. She was earlier the vice president of Finance and interim chief financial officer.

TEMASEK

Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has appointed Lee Theng Kiat, the long-time chief executive and president of its fully-owned ST Telemedia, as its general counsel and president from April 1, the company said on Thursday.

BMO CAPITAL MARKETS

The financial services company appointed Mathieu L'allier as managing director and head of investment and corporate banking, Quebec. The company also appointed Ashi Mathur as head of Canadian real estate investment and corporate banking.

TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

Toronto-Dominion Bank's long-serving chief executive, Ed Clark, told shareholders on Thursday he is nearing the end of his tenure, but said his departure is not imminent.

(Compiled by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore)