(Adds Ameriprise Financial, Jones Day)

April 4 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

JP MORGAN CHASE

JP Morgan appointed Abdulaziz al Helaissi as its new head of corporate banking in the Middle East and North Africa, the lender said in a statement on Wednesday.

The U.S. investment bank also named Declan Hegarty, previously head of HSBC's Abu Dhabi business, as a managing director at its global corporate bank division covering the United Arab Emirates.

WELLS FARGO

The company appointed Charles Kohler as deputy head for global payment services (GPS), and Timothy Merrell as director of payments consulting, strategy and customer experience for GPS. Kohler and Merrell join from Deutsche Bank.

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL

Ameriprise has expanded its adviser base in Texas, adding a veteran adviser who managed $114 million in client assets to its employee broker-dealer division. Charles Hart joined Ameriprise's Plano, Texas, office in March after more than a decade with VSR Financial Services Inc, the Overland Park, Kansas-based wealth management firm.

COMMERCIAL BANK OF KUWAIT

The bank appointed Nuhad Saliba as its chief executive, it said in a statement on Wednesday. Saliba comes with more than 28 years of experience at various lenders, including Citigroup and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank in the United Arab Emirates.

CENTER BANCORP INC

The bank holding company appointed Frederick Fish to the board of directors of the bank and of its unit Union Center National Bank. Fish is a managing member of The Real Estate Equity Company LLC.

WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS

The bank holding company appointed Yoshihide Enomoto as chief executive and president of its retail brokerage business in Japan. Enomoto joins from Aon.

CIBC

The Canadian bank appointed Leon Esterhuizen as executive director, Arnold Van Graan as director and Ben McEwen as research associate. Esterhuizen, Graan and McEwen join from Royal Bank of Canada.

OAK HILL ADVISORS

The investment company appointed William Bohnsack as its president. He earlier served as the company's chief operating officer since 2001 and was one of its four senior partners since 2005.

TSG CONSUMER PARTNERS

The investment company appointed Brian Krumrei as managing director, and Jenny Baxter as principal. Krumrei was earlier working with TSG's investments in Cytosport and Alterna, and Baxter was working with the company's investment in Smashbox Cosmetics.

BAKER TILLY

The accountancy and tax company appointed Mark Abbott and Terry Oliver as directors at its East Anglia tax practice. Abbott and Oliver earlier held the position of manager.

KPMG LLP

The company appointed Tim Elliott as a partner in the debt advisory business.

JONES DAY

The law firm said a team of five lawyers will be joining its M&A Practice in its new office in Düsseldorf.

(Compiled by Chandni Doulatramani and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore)