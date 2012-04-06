(Corrects Brown Brothers Harriman entry)
April 5 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HSBC
Sandy Flockhart is retiring as an executive director of HSBC
Holdings Plc after 37 years at the bank, but will
remain on the board as a non-executive director. The changes
take effect at the end of April.
ALLIED WORLD ASSURANCE COMPANY HOLDINGS AG
Allied World appointed Joseph Barrett as vice president of
global marine and specialty at Allied World Reinsurance Company.
MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, the largest U.S. brokerage by
client assets, has added veteran advisers Mark Sherwood and
Saralyn Coupe from UBS AG's Americas wealth
management group in Michigan, the company said on Thursday.
BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO
The financial company appointed Christopher Remondi and Bill
Rosensweig as partners. Remondi is currently the Global Head of
Information Technology based in New Jersey, and Rosensweig is
responsible for the Asia Pacific Investor Services.
GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES INSURANCE COMPANY (GEICO)
The auto insurance unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc
appointed Seth Ingall as the vice president of the New Jersey
and Northeast region. The company also appointed John Pham as
vice president of the New York region.
SHORE BANK
The bank holding company, which is a unit of Bank of Hampton
Roads, appointed Geri Warren as senior vice president.
Warren joins from PNC Bank and Mercantile Peninsula Bank, which
was acquired by PNC Bank in 2007.
ORIEL SECURITIES
Oriel Securities, one of several niche investment banks
operating in Britain's City of London finance district, has
poached David Knox from rival JP Morgan Cazenove to run
its equities division. Oriel said Knox, who joined Cazenove in
1994, would arrive in June to become its new head of equities.
MAPFRE ASSISTANCE UK
The insurance company appointed Pablo Alvert as it chief
executive in the UK.
(Compiled by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore)