BRIEF-Shire reports positive results in phase 1b study of skin swelling drug Lanadelumab
* No serious adverse events or discontinuations due to adverse events were observed at all doses studied
April 9The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP
The bank's Indian unit said it appointed Jane Ong as the head of corporate affairs for Citi South Asia. Jane joins from Royal Bank of Scotland in India.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Germany's biggest lender said on Sunday that its Middle East, North Africa (MENA) Chairman Henry Azzam, a veteran in the region, has stepped down from his position at the German lender. Azzam was named non-executive chairman of the bank in 2010. Prior to that he was chief executive of the bank's Middle East business.
(Compiled by Juhi Arora in Bangalore)
BRASILIA, Feb 23 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Thursday its board had approved that a dividend of 4.7 billion reais ($1.53 billion), or 0.91 reais per share, be paid to shareholders.
* Continues to view Russia as a very attractive market and expects to see further growth in coming quarters