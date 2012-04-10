(Adds Goldman Sachs, Foros, Marco Polo Capital markets Llc)
GOLDMAN SACHS
Veteran Goldman Sachs dealmaker Yoel Zaoui is set to retire,
the latest in a series of high profile departures from
investment banks shaking up top management in the wake of the
financial crisis.
Zaoui, a Morocco-born Frenchman, had been with the company
for 24 years and would now become senior director - an honorary
title - according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters. The
bank confirmed the contents of the memo.
FOROS
Foros has named Sean Fernandes as a managing director.
Earlier, Fernandes was working as a managing director with
Goldman Sachs.
MARCO POLO CAPITAL MARKETS LLC
Marco Polo Capital Markets LLC named Lee Fensterstock as
chief executive and member of the company's board of directors.
ACADIASOFT
The company, which helps automate collateral management for
derivative traders, appointed Chris Walsh as chief operating
officer. Walsh served as a senior vice president NYSE Euronext's
technologies division.
STEPHENS INC
The investment banking firm named Jonathan Ruykhaver as its
managing director. Ruykhaver, who will be based out of Stephens'
Nashville office, has worked with equity research teams at
Morgan Keegan, ThinkEquity LLC and Raymond James.
SHUAA CAPITAL
Shuaa said it is appointing Colin Macdonald, previously a
top banker at ABN AMRO, as chief executive, replacing
Michael Philipp, who stepped down after just six months at the
helm of the struggling investment bank.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The audit firm named David Holtze its new global tax leader,
overseeing 29,000 tax professionals. Holtze, who joined the
company in 1981, was the global chief operating officer for tax,
responsible for monitoring the operations of Ernst's $6 billion
global tax practice.
OPCAPITA LLP
The British private investment firm, specializing in
operational turnarounds in the European retail, consumer and
leisure sectors, named Stephen Alexander as a third operating
partner.
J O HAMBRO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The investment management firm appointed Peter Rutter to its
global equities team. Rutter was previously a partner and fund
manager at IronBridge Capital Management.
AQUILA CAPITAL
The Hamburg-based alternative investment company named Armin
Gudat as senior fund manager in its quantitative team. He joins
from AXA Rosenberg and has previously held roles at key German
lenders like Dresdner Bank and Westfalenbank.
(Compiled by Ritika Rai in
Bangalore)