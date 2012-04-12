(Adds SkyBridge, Sagent)

April 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

U.S. BANCORP

The Minneapolis-based bank has landed a senior wealth adviser and a managing director from Bank of America Corp's U.S. Trust as the company expands its private wealth presence in New York and Florida.

It hired former U.S. Trust and Citi Private Bank veteran Joel Yudenfreund to its Private Client Reserve team in Palm Beach, Florida. Yudenfreund joined the bank as a wealth management strategist in a new role. U.S. Bank also recruited veteran manager Raymond Radigan to join its New York office to serve as a managing director of trust for the Private Client Reserve's Atlantic region.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The firm's private wealth management unit said it appointed Steve Whiting and Oliver Peck as relationship managers to cater to its UK ultra high net worth team, based in London. Both Whiting and Peck join from HSBC Private Bank.

MAN GROUP PLC

The world's biggest listed hedge fund firm appointed Ravi Chari as co-head of foreign exchange at AHL, its systematic managed futures manager. Chari joins from IKOS Asset Management, where he headed the group's futures and FX funds.

CANTOR FITZGERALD & CO

The financial services firm said it appointed former Jefferies & Co employees, Charles Cortellesi & Erich Bauer-Rowe, as co-heads of its emerging markets group.

SKYBRIDGE CAPITAL

The alternative investment firm said it continued expansion of its global distribution footprint with the addition of five new members to its sales team. The firm appointed M. Arasin, based in New York and John L. Langston, based in Houston as directors of global distribution.

The company has also hired Henrik P. Molin as director of marketing for its European operation, based in the Zürich office.

SAGENT ADVISORS LLC

The privately owned investment bank said Nils Nilsen, a Sagent founding partner, has rejoined the firm as a managing director. Nilsen most recently was an independent advisor to American Securities Corporation, and previously served as a partner at First Atlantic Capital and a managing director at Merrill Lynch.

R.J.O'BRIEN

The futures brokerage appointed Janella E. Kaczanko as senior vice president, human resources. She joins from MF Global in Chicago, where she has worked since 2009.

BROOKFIELD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The investment manager named Mark Northway as managing director to expand its business through Europe. Northway, who will be based in London, was most recently the global head of credit capital markets for Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg and previously served in executive capacity with Rabobank.

STADIA TRUSTEES

The UK-based pensions company appointed Claire Wilkins as general manager. Wilkins previously worked with the firm as an external HR consultant. It also appointed Jack Ketley and Jamie Simpson as pensions administrators. (Compiled by Juhi Arora in Bangalore)