BARCLAYS
The wealth and investment management division of Barclays
Plc named John Houlihan as a director and
regional manager for its Atlanta office. Houlihan will be
responsible for managing all aspects of the Atlanta office and
growing the business in the region. [ID: nL2E8FDH8K]
JONES DAY
The company named Dominic O'Brien as a partner in the London
Office effective immediately. O'Brien joins from Addleshaw
Goddard.
CREDIT SUISSE
The financial services provider appointed Song Kun, Jimmy
Lee and Yee Chin Lit as managing directors in its private
banking Asia-Pacific business.
JPMORGAN
The firm said it appointed Nick Lewington, Andrew Brock and
Nicola Walden to strengthen its UK private banking team. All
three will be based in London.
JEFFERIES GROUP
The investment banking firm said it appointed six executives
to its global senior advisory board.
COUTTS
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group
named Donna Francioni as chief operating officer, banking credit
and treasury products and Sharon Maguire, as head of banking
products, effective immediately.
MORE 2 LIFE
The equity release specialist has appointed Aaron Conlon as
operations manager. He joins from specialist financial
outsourcer HML.
OAK HILL
The investment firm said Doug Henderson has joined the firm
as a London-based partner and will lead its European performing
credit business. Henderson joins from Goldman Sachs, where he
served as chairman of the European Credit Finance Group in the
investment banking division.
LADENBURG THALMANN FINANCIAL SERVICES
The brokerage and advisory firm appointed James Hansen as
managing director, head of energy investment banking, effective
immediately. Hansen, who will be based in Houston, has
previously held positions at Morgan Keegan & Co, Broadpoint
Capital and Banc of America Securities.
TROIKA DIALOG
The full-service investment house named Dmitry Sredin as a
senior banker of the corporate investment unit. Sredin joins
from Renaissance Advisories.
ARLE CAPITAL PARTNERS
The firm appointed Roumyana Boshnakova and Senka Jeremic to
further expand its international investment team. Boshnakova
joins from 3i and Jeremic from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
FLEMING FAMILY & PARTNERS
The UK-focused private equity firm hired Llewellyn John and
Dan Walker as investment directors. John Joins from Nova Capital
Management where he was Associate Partner, while Walker was
promoted to the post following four years as an investment
manager.
(Compiled by Juhi Arora, Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore)