April 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

BARCLAYS

The wealth and investment management division of Barclays Plc named John Houlihan as a director and regional manager for its Atlanta office. Houlihan will be responsible for managing all aspects of the Atlanta office and growing the business in the region. [ID: nL2E8FDH8K]

JONES DAY

The company named Dominic O'Brien as a partner in the London Office effective immediately. O'Brien joins from Addleshaw Goddard.

CREDIT SUISSE

The financial services provider appointed Song Kun, Jimmy Lee and Yee Chin Lit as managing directors in its private banking Asia-Pacific business.

JPMORGAN

The firm said it appointed Nick Lewington, Andrew Brock and Nicola Walden to strengthen its UK private banking team. All three will be based in London.

JEFFERIES GROUP

The investment banking firm said it appointed six executives to its global senior advisory board.

COUTTS

The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group named Donna Francioni as chief operating officer, banking credit and treasury products and Sharon Maguire, as head of banking products, effective immediately.

MORE 2 LIFE

The equity release specialist has appointed Aaron Conlon as operations manager. He joins from specialist financial outsourcer HML.

OAK HILL

The investment firm said Doug Henderson has joined the firm as a London-based partner and will lead its European performing credit business. Henderson joins from Goldman Sachs, where he served as chairman of the European Credit Finance Group in the investment banking division.

LADENBURG THALMANN FINANCIAL SERVICES

The brokerage and advisory firm appointed James Hansen as managing director, head of energy investment banking, effective immediately. Hansen, who will be based in Houston, has previously held positions at Morgan Keegan & Co, Broadpoint Capital and Banc of America Securities.

TROIKA DIALOG

The full-service investment house named Dmitry Sredin as a senior banker of the corporate investment unit. Sredin joins from Renaissance Advisories.

ARLE CAPITAL PARTNERS

The firm appointed Roumyana Boshnakova and Senka Jeremic to further expand its international investment team. Boshnakova joins from 3i and Jeremic from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

FLEMING FAMILY & PARTNERS

The UK-focused private equity firm hired Llewellyn John and Dan Walker as investment directors. John Joins from Nova Capital Management where he was Associate Partner, while Walker was promoted to the post following four years as an investment manager.

(Compiled by Juhi Arora, Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore)