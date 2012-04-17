(Adds CCMP Capital Advisors, Russell Investments)

April 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CCMP CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC

The private equity firm appointed Timothy Sullivan as executive advisor. Sullivan, who will focus on the industrial sector, most recently served as the Chief Executive of Bucyrus International, an American mining equipment manufacturer.

RUSSELL INVESTMENTS

The asset management company appointed Tom Goodwin as senior research director for Russell Indexes. He was most recently a principal and founder of Wealth Econometrics and has also served as the chief economist for King County, Washington.

STANDARD CHARTERED

The Asia-focused bank appointed Kenneth Olson as managing director and global head of equity-linked solutions and Julian Lee as managing director, equity corporate finance. Both Olson and Lee will join from Bank of America Merrill Lynch and be based in Hong Kong.

CORDEA SAVILLS

The property investment manager hired John Claxon as a director of investment to lead the company's expansion of its UK segregated mandate business. Claxon joins from BNP Paribas Real Estate Investment Management, where he was Head of the UK investment management business.

UNIGESTION

The asset management company appointed Reto Germann as part of its institutional clients team to develop its focus in Germany and Austria. Germann has held positions at Barclays and Credit Suisse.

COUTTS

The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group named Ranjit Khanna as head of south asia, effective immediately.

CAPQUEST

The firm, which is engaged in management and collection of consumer debt, appointed Bill Flynn as group general counsel. Flynn joins from GE Capital.

BAKER TILLY

The accountancy firm said it appointed Bruce Masson as director to strengthen its agricultural team. Masson joins from Kingston Smith, a London firm of accountants.

PIONEER INVESTMENTS

The asset management arm of Italian bank UniCredit said it hired five analysts to support its emerging markets team, based in London.

BFINANCE

The consultancy firm hired four people to meet client demands in Middle East, Canada and Germany.