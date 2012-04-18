(Adds Stephen, Guggenheim)

April 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITI

The bank said it appointed Amol Gupte as Citi Transaction Services head for the Asia Pacific region, effective May 1. Gupte, a 23-year Citi veteran, is currently the head of Citi's treasury and trade solutions for the North America region.

PANMURE GORDON

The niche investment bank has poached Phillip Wale from rival Seymour Pierce as its new chief executive. Wale, 48, has 31 years experience in the industry, having worked at the likes of Goldman Sachs and Commerzbank.

UBS

The Swiss bank's head of investment banking for the Americas, Aryeh Bourkoff, resigned to pursue other opportunities only 13 months after taking on the position, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

GUGGENHEIM PARTNERS

The financial services firm appointed Peter van der Meer as a senior managing director and head of insurance banking at its investment banking and capital markets division. He is expected to start his new role in mid-July and is presently senior managing director and partner at FBR & Co.

SBERBANK OF RUSSIA-TROIKA DIALOG

The full-service investment house, which is in the integration process, named Elena Shilina as head of the private banking group. Shilina has headed the integration committee since May and has held positions at Nomos Bank, Morgan Stanley and McKinsey.

M&G INVESTMENTS

The investment manager, an autonomous unit of Prudential PLC , appointed Andrew Hendry to the newly created position of Managing Director, Asia. Hendry joined M&G last year and was most recently at Capital International.

OVS CAPITAL

The European equity-focused investment manager hired Manuel Blanco as an analyst and Zac Lewis as a trader to expand its investment team.

(Compiled by Juhi Arora in Bangalore)