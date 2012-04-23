(Adds BMO Capital Markets, Mediobanca)

April 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

CITIGROUP INC

Citigroup has appointed Nadeem Lodhi as chief executive officer for its Pakistan business and the U.S. banking giant plans to focus more on corporate banking in the country, two sources aware of the matter said on Sunday.

KBW INC

The investment bank named Charles Lucas as the head of European equity capital markets. He joins from Royal Bank of Scotland, where he was responsible for leading its pan-European equity capital markets financial institutions group.

UBS

The Swiss bank said on Monday it hired the former head of Bank of America Corp's buyout arm Jim Forbes to bolster its deals coverage. Forbes will join the bank on Monday as vice chairman at UBS Group Americas.

Simon Weller, a senior oil and gas banker at the Australian unit of UBS will leave the bank by the end of April, two sources with direct knowledge of the move said on Monday.

BMO CAPITAL MARKETS

The company, part of Canada's BMO Financial Group, appointed Brian Belski as chief investment strategist.

THE DEPOSITORY TRUST & CLEARING CORPORATION

The privately held financial services company named Chief Operating Officer Michael Bodson as chief executive officer and president.

MEDIOBANCA

The Italian investment bank said Ennio Doris, head of asset management company Mediolanum, quit as a board member.

RELIGARE CAPITAL MARKETS LTD

The investment banking arm of India's Religare Enterprises appointed Pawan Nahar as director of institutional sales. Nahar joins Religare from CLSA India and will be based in Mumbai.

NORTHILL CAPITAL

The asset management company appointed Darius Berendji as chief financial officer and Cathy Jones as head of human resources.

It has also made three additional appointments -- Hazel Vosper as head of risk and governance, Andrew Curtis as head of compliance and Darren Butt as director of project management and operations.

TROIKA DIALOG

The subsidiary of Russia's Sberbank appointed Erwin Parviz as deputy head of structured products. Erwin will join the company in its Moscow office. He joins Troika from Citigroup.

EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH

The investment research company made five appointments at its international coverage teams in London and Sydney.

In London, Anne Crow has been appointed as an industrials and technology analyst, Michael Stoner has been appointed to the mining team, and Arun George as an institutional analyst.

Simon Wilson and John Kidd have been appointed to Asia-Pacific coverage team.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The consulting firm appointed Matthew Hill as a managing director and head of the European real estate advisory services business. Hill joins A&M from AlixPartners.