CITIGROUP INC
Citigroup has appointed Nadeem Lodhi as chief executive
officer for its Pakistan business and the U.S. banking giant
plans to focus more on corporate banking in the country, two
sources aware of the matter said on Sunday.
KBW INC
The investment bank named Charles Lucas as the head of
European equity capital markets. He joins from Royal Bank of
Scotland, where he was responsible for leading its
pan-European equity capital markets financial institutions
group.
UBS
The Swiss bank said on Monday it hired the former head of
Bank of America Corp's buyout arm Jim Forbes to bolster
its deals coverage. Forbes will join the bank on Monday as vice
chairman at UBS Group Americas.
Simon Weller, a senior oil and gas banker at the Australian
unit of UBS will leave the bank by the end of April, two sources
with direct knowledge of the move said on Monday.
BMO CAPITAL MARKETS
The company, part of Canada's BMO Financial Group,
appointed Brian Belski as chief investment strategist.
THE DEPOSITORY TRUST & CLEARING CORPORATION
The privately held financial services company named Chief
Operating Officer Michael Bodson as chief executive officer and
president.
MEDIOBANCA
The Italian investment bank said Ennio Doris, head of asset
management company Mediolanum, quit as a board member.
RELIGARE CAPITAL MARKETS LTD
The investment banking arm of India's Religare Enterprises
appointed Pawan Nahar as director of institutional
sales. Nahar joins Religare from CLSA India and will be based in
Mumbai.
NORTHILL CAPITAL
The asset management company appointed Darius Berendji as
chief financial officer and Cathy Jones as head of human
resources.
It has also made three additional appointments -- Hazel
Vosper as head of risk and governance, Andrew Curtis as head of
compliance and Darren Butt as director of project management and
operations.
TROIKA DIALOG
The subsidiary of Russia's Sberbank appointed
Erwin Parviz as deputy head of structured products. Erwin will
join the company in its Moscow office. He joins Troika from
Citigroup.
EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH
The investment research company made five appointments at
its international coverage teams in London and Sydney.
In London, Anne Crow has been appointed as an industrials
and technology analyst, Michael Stoner has been appointed to the
mining team, and Arun George as an institutional analyst.
Simon Wilson and John Kidd have been appointed to
Asia-Pacific coverage team.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The consulting firm appointed Matthew Hill as a managing
director and head of the European real estate advisory services
business. Hill joins A&M from AlixPartners.