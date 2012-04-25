(Adds HSBC North America Holdings)
HSBC North America Holdings
The company named Jack McGinnis as its chief financial
officer. McGinnis is currently CFO of HSBC Bank USA.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The staff poaching and counter-poaching between UBS
and Bank of America Merrill Lynch that has enthralled
London's financial community reached new heights on Wednesday
when 17-year UBS veteran Alex Wilmot-Sitwell defected to the US
bank.
Wilmot-Sitwell will be president of Europe and Emerging
Markets, excluding Asia, at BofA Merrill and will be based in
London, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
UBS AG
The Swiss bank appointed Simon Leopold as a managing
director in its Real Estate, Leisure and Lodging Group.
Leopold, who will be based in New York, joins UBS from
Keefe, Bruyette and Woods, where he led the firm's real estate
investment banking practice.
BLACKROCK INC
The asset manager appointed Cliff Speed as managing director
and a senior strategist within BlackRock's multi asset client
solutions (BMACS) group. Speed joins from Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, where he was senior actuary in the pensions and
insurance solutions team.
BARCLAYS PLC
The lender named Andrew Hodson as managing director, wealth
management UK and Ireland. He will join the company in June.
Hodson joins Barclays from Citi Private Bank.
DUBAI GOLD AND COMMODITIES EXCHANGE
The derivatives exchange appointed Gary Anderson as its
chief executive. Before joining DGCX, Anderson was a founding
partner in Triniti Financial Group.
VP BANK (SINGAPORE) LTD
The lender appointed Ian Pollock as the chief executive.
Reto Isenring, who held the CEO's position until now, will act
as deputy CEO and chief operating officer.
BDO LLP
The accountancy and business advisory firm named Stephen
Peters as director within the forensic accounting practice based
in London. Prior to joining BDO, Peters was a forensic
accounting director at AlixPartners.
MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS (HONG KONG) LTD
The asset management arm of Seoul-based Mirae Asset
Financial Group appointed Jung Ho Rhee as its chief executive
officer. He will take up the role on May 2, 2012.