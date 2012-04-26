(Adds CME Group)

April 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

JP MORGAN

The bank's Russia head Jeff Costello is to retire, and deputy CEO and head of investment banking, Yan Tavrovsky, will replace him, the bank said on Thursday.

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS JAPAN INC

The bank has appointed Luke Randell as the director and head of global markets, effective May 21.

CME GROUP INC

CME Group Inc Chief Executive Craig Donohue, who has led the exchange operator since 2004, will leave the company, probably before its annual meeting next month, he said on Thursday.

MSCI INC

The investment analysis and market index company named Tae Jong Um as head of Korea. Um joins MSCI as a managing director and will be based in the company's Seoul office. Prior to joining MSCI, he worked at Samsung Asset Management.

AVOCA CAPITAL HOLDINGS

The credit investment management company has appointed Stephen Holland as director of sales and marketing. Most recently Holland was business development manager for Abbey Capital.

GELLER & COMPANY

The financial advisory firm named Jerry Leamon as vice chairman of its advisory board. He has been global managing director of Deloitte.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The consulting firm has appointed Harvey Packham as a director with its global forensic and dispute services business (GFD) in Beijing. (Compiled by Chandni Doulatramani and Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore)