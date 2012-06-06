(Corrects third item to clarify Mark Weil was named CEO of UK &
Ireland operations)
June 6 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
The firm named John Rodriguez as relationship director
within its financial institutions team, with responsibility for
supporting Latin American financial institutions. He joins
Barclays from HSBC.
F&C INVESTMENTS
The asset management firm said it hired Mandy Mannix as head
of institutional sales. Mandy joins from CQS, where she was
global head of sales & marketing.
MARSH
The insurance broker and risk adviser unit of Marsh &
McLennan Cos named Mark Weil as CEO for UK & Ireland
operations. He joins from Oliver Wyman, the management
consulting unit of MMC.
CORDEA SAVILLS
The property investment manager named Lionel Nicolas as
director of investment based in Paris. He joins from Urban
Premium.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS
The investment manager named Jack Boyce as managing
director, head of US distribution in Boston. He joins from
Pinebridge.
ALIXPARTNERS
The global business advisory firm named Nicolas Lioliakis as
managing director in its global Financial Services Practice.
Lioliakis joins from Bain & Company.
(Compiled by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore)