BARCLAYS PLC

The firm named John Rodriguez as relationship director within its financial institutions team, with responsibility for supporting Latin American financial institutions. He joins Barclays from HSBC.

F&C INVESTMENTS

The asset management firm said it hired Mandy Mannix as head of institutional sales. Mandy joins from CQS, where she was global head of sales & marketing.

MARSH

The insurance broker and risk adviser unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos named Mark Weil as CEO for UK & Ireland operations. He joins from Oliver Wyman, the management consulting unit of MMC.

CORDEA SAVILLS

The property investment manager named Lionel Nicolas as director of investment based in Paris. He joins from Urban Premium.

STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS

The investment manager named Jack Boyce as managing director, head of US distribution in Boston. He joins from Pinebridge.

ALIXPARTNERS

The global business advisory firm named Nicolas Lioliakis as managing director in its global Financial Services Practice. Lioliakis joins from Bain & Company.

