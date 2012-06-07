June 7 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
Europe's second-biggest insurer by market capitalization
named Valerie Butt as head of sales, distribution & marketing
for its Global Corporate business unit. She will report to
Thomas Hürlimann, CEO at Global Corporate.
KPMG
The company appointed Lukas Fecker as a partner to the
turnaround team within its restructuring practice. He joins from
Alvarez & Marsal.
It also named Jon Slatkin, Matt Johnston and Duncan
Calverley as directors in the team.
KESTREL INVESTMENT PARTNERS
The investment management firm named Dan McCausland as its
chief operating officer. He joins from Aspect Capital.
ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT
The firm named Ian Furtado as business development manager.
He will report to Ian Goulsbra, head of wholesale relationships.
(Compiled by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore)