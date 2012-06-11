(Adds Beverly Hills Wealth Management)
CAZENOVE CAPITAL
The company appointed Paul Battams as a portfolio manager.
Battams joins from Lloyds TSB Private Banking.
SECURE PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT LTD
The south-eastern Europe-focused property and investment
company named Harin Thaker as a non-executive director. Thaker
joins from pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG.
OTKRITIE CAPITAL
The investment banking arm of Otkritie Financial Corp made
three appointments at its direct market access (DMA) business.
It named Ben Wood as the international business head, Irina
Glazkova as head of sales and Alexander Ospischev as head of
business development.
It also promoted J.P. Natkin to the role of U.S. CEO at
Otkritie Inc. Natkin joined Otkritie in 2011 from Credit
Agricole.
DEXION CAPITAL GUERNSEY
The fund administration and fund management firm named Robin
Fuller as an executive director. Fuller has been on the Dexion
board as a non-executive director since 2004.
CLARKE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
The commodity trading advisor named its founder and Chief
Executive Michael Clarke as Chairman. It appointed John O'Brien,
Jr. as CEO of the managed futures firm, effective June 30.
TD BANK GROUP
TD Bank Group named Lord Gus O'Donnell as a strategic
advisor to Ed Clark, Group President and CEO, and TD's Senior
Executive Team. O'Donnell was Cabinet Secretary and Head of the
U.K. Civil Service from 2005 to 2011.
FOROS
The mergers and acquisitions advisory firm named Matt
Russell as a Managing Director. Russell joins from Deutsche
Bank.
BEVERLY HILLS WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The boutique investment advisory firm named Steven Stahlberg
to head its western division.
