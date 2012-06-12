June 12 The following financial services
GOLDMAN SACHS
The bank said late on Monday Mark Schwartz will return as
vice chairman. The company also named him as chairman of Goldman
Sachs Asia Pacific. Schwartz will be based in Beijing.
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank named Pavel Skachkov as a director and private
banker in its Wealth and Investment Management
division. Skachkov will be based in London.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC
The chief financial officer of the London Stock Exchange
Group Plc, Doug Webb, is standing down and will be
replaced by David Warren, who formerly held the same post at
Nasdaq OMX, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
BRITISH BANKERS' ASSOCIATION
The new head of Britain's banking lobby group, tasked with
defending the unpopular industry at a time of far-reaching
reform, will be Anthony Browne, a Morgan Stanley banker
and former advisor to London mayor Boris Johnson.
THOMAS MILLER INVESTMENT
The investment firm appointed Andrew Herberts as deputy head
of Private Investment Management. Herberts was most recently
investment director for Adam & Co. He will be based in
Edinburgh.
