LAZARD LTD
The investment bank elected Richard Parsons, former chairman
of Citigroup Inc, to its board. Parsons was a member of
Barack Obama's economic advisory team. He also served as CEO of
Time Warner Inc.
BLACKROCK INC
Philipp Hildebrand, who quit as chairman of the Swiss
central bank in January over a currency trading scandal, will
join BlackRock as vice-chairman.
Based in London, Hildebrand will report to Laurence Fink,
BlackRock's chairman and CEO, and will oversee the firm's
largest institutional client relationships in Europe, the Middle
East, Africa and Asia Pacific from October, the U.S. fund
manager said.
The world's largest money manager also named Sherry Rexroad
as chief investment officer for its newly launched global real
estate securities team, effective immediately.
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA
The French bank said it planned to name Xavier Musca as
executive vice-president in charge of areas including
international retail banking. Musca served as chief of staff of
former French President Nicolas Sarkozy. The bank said it would
submit Musca's nomination to a July 17 board meeting.
GRAMERCY CAPITAL CORP
The commercial real estate finance and property investment
company appointed Gordon DuGan as its CEO, replacing Roger
Cozzi.
DuGan was previously CEO of WP Carey & Co and will
buy 1 million Gramercy shares from the company for $2.52 per
share.
BLUE WOLF CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC
The New York-based private equity firm appointed Ralph
Wright as an operating partner. Wright will work with Blue Wolf
portfolio companies and also assist the company's investment
team.
STEPHENS INC
The investment banking firm promoted Ben Wyatt to the post
of senior research analyst, covering master limited
partnerships, to expand its research division's energy practice.
MORGAN JOSEPH TRIARTISAN
The investment and merchant bank named Timothy Lufkin as an
addition to Managing Director in the firm's Industrials
Investment Banking Group.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The global professional services company named Steven Laposa
as a principal in the global Real Estate Advisory Services
(REAS) practice based in Denver.
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC
The investment bank and brokerage Raymond James Financial
Inc expanded its adviser force after naming Robert
Powell, Walter Urban and Tyler Mercer in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey.
They join from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney advisers.
