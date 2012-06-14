(Adds Ernst & Young, Prudential)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Two top executives overseeing real estate in Asia for
Deutsche Bank's institutional investment unit have left the
company, sources told Reuters on Thursday.
Niel Thassim, the head of real estate in Asia for RREEF has
departed together with the chief investment officer for property
in Asia, Paul Keogh.
The bank on Wednesday said it appointed Carl Wegner as head
of global transaction banking for China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
Wegner was previously country head for transaction banking for
Standard Chartered Bank in Taiwan.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The audit firm named Mark Costello the global leader of its
real estate advisory practice. Costello was previously the
managing partner of the company's Americas construction & real
estate advisory services (CREAS) practice.
JULIUS BAER
The Swiss private bank named Daniel Savary as head of
Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East markets as of July 1.
Savary, who joined the bank in May, will be based in Zurich.
ACTIS
The private equity firm appointed Mark Ransford as a
director, focusing on opportunities in West Africa. Ransford
will be based in London. Ransford was earlier a partner at
Kingdom Zephyr.
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC
The financial services firm named Lata Reddy the vice
president of corporate social responsibility and president of
the Prudential Foundation.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
The investment bank hired four managing directors for its
equity products group in New York, London and Moscow.
Irena Radman was named managing director, head of
distribution, North America and Rupert Hope as managing
director, head of equities strategic client coverage. Both will
be based in New York.
Aleksander Diklich was appointed managing director, head of
international derivatives in London, while Maria Shatalina was
appointed managing director, Russia and CIS equity product
distribution in Moscow.
TROIKA DIALOG
The unit of Russia's Sberbank Troika Dialog appointed
Dimitri Casvigny as a managing director and head of industrials
in the investment banking division. Casvigny, who joins from
Credit Suisse in Moscow, will commence work on June
18.
INTERNATIONAL STANDARD ASSET MANAGEMENT
The alternative investment manager named Darren Upton as
head of research. Upton earlier worked for Man Group as head of
research methodology.
