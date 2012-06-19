(Adds JP Morgan, CFTC, Wells Fargo, American Equity)

June 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO

The underwriter of index and fixed rate annuities said its CEO Wendy Waugaman had passed away.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The company hired advisers Michael Landsberg, Lewis Bennett and Anthony Dubbaneh. The three veteran brokers were earlier with Merrill Lynch, the brokerage unit owned by Bank of America .

JP MORGAN Chase & CO

Bessemer Trust hired Rebecca Patterson as chief investment officer with effect from July 16. Rebecca who worked as chief markets strategist at JP Morgan Chase & Co will replace Marc Stern.

U.S. COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION

The CFTC announced that Chief Economist Andrei Kirilenko will depart at the end on 2012 to become professor of the practice of finance at the Massachusetta Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management. Andrei joined CFTC in May 2008 and became chief economist in Dec 2010.

BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The company appointed Jeffrey Mortimer as the director of investment strategy. Jeffrey worked with Charles Schwab Corporation for 13 years in various positions, last as the chief investment officer.

STATE STREET CORP

The custody bank named Valerie Haertel senior vice-president of investor relations. Haertel replaces Kelley MacDonald who is retiring.

ROTHSCHILD GROUP

The firm hired former Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Standard Chartered Plc banker Peter Wheeler as co-head of its Southeast Asian operations and an executive vice-chairman of the group.

DELOITTE

The accountancy firm named Robert Schmitz and Richmond Ang as managing directors to take leading roles in growing the Debt Advisory and Restructuring practice for Southeast Asia.

AVENDUS CAPITAL

The firm appointed Eisuke Sakakibara to its advisory council. Sakakibara, who served as Japan's vice-minister of finance and international affairs, was known as Mr Yen in the 1990s when he spearheaded intervention to stem the yen's rise.

NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC

The asset management firm appointed Thomas Holzherr as senior vice-president of business development, Hong Kong and Vincent Lim as senior vice-president of business development, Singapore. It also named Johnny Wong as senior vice-president and country head of Taiwan.

SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING

The bank appointed Brian Curran in a newly created role as head of portfolio trading and quantitative distribution for UK and Northern Europe in its global equity flow business. Curran joins from Royal Bank of Scotland where he worked for 12 years in a variety of sales roles.

BARNETT WADDINGHAM LLP

The actuary and consultancy firm appointed Cameron Heath to lead the expansion of its Solvency II offering within its insurance consulting practice. Heath joins from Standard & Poor's, where he was the global head of Non-Life Reserving and the European head of insurance linked securities.

EC HARRIS

The global built asset consultancy named Stephen Norris global account leader for Property and Asset Management, Mike Nugent global account leader in the water and utilities sectors, and Paul Webber global account leader in the power and energy sectors.

FUTURE CAPITAL PARTNERS

The alternative investment firm named Anthony Rogers business development manager. Rogers joins from tax planning firm Lord Associates. (Compiled by Shubham Singhal and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore)