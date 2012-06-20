(Adds Capital Source)
June 20 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CAPITAL SOURCE INC
The company has hired John Dixon and Tom Yaeger to lead its
premium finance lending group. Dixon was a division president
and general counsel at First Insurance Funding Corp. Yaeger
worked more than 20 years for AIG's premium financing
businesses, including 4 years as head of life insurance premium
finance business.
MAN GROUP PLC
The hedge fund firm has named Tim Peach as managing director
and head of its operations in Asia Pacific, a spokeswoman for
the $59 billion company told Reuters.
CARLYLE GROUP
The U.S. private equity fund said it hired Neeraj Bharadwaj
as managing director of its India investment team.
BANK OF IRELAND
The bank appointed Archie Kane to the board as a
non-executive director and governor-designate with immediate
effect. Kane, who retired from Lloyds Banking Group Plc
in May 2011, will succeed Pat Molloy as governor with effect
from June 29.
HSBC SECURITIES USA INC
The bank named Thomas Crystal U.S. head of High Yield Sales.
Crystal, who joins from RBS Securities Inc, will be based in New
York City and report to Cary Goodwin, head of U.S. credit sales.
SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING
The bank named Alexandre Huet global head of Strategic and
Acquisition Finance effective immediately. He replaces Jean-Marc
Giraud who was appointed head of the inspection and audit
division at group level.
(Compiled by Shubham Singhal and Sagarika Jaisinghani in
Bangalore)