FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF NEW YORK
The bank named Simon Potter as the head of important markets
group and manager of its regional System Open Market
Account(SOMA)starting June 30. Potter, who is the co-head of the
bank's research and statistics group, will replace Brian Sack.
NOMURA HOLDINGS
Japan's biggest brokerage promoted Mark Williams to head of
investment banking in Asia, excluding Japan, according to a memo
seen by Reuters.
J.P. MORGAN PRIVATE BANK
The bank named Pierre-Alain Dana as senior investor for its
private banking team in France. Based in Paris, Dana will
report to Jean-Baptiste Douin, head of the private bank in
France.
ABN AMRO PRIVATE BANKING
The bank named Hans-Peter Borgh as chief commercial officer
for Asia and Middle East. Borgh, who will report to Hugues
Delcourt, CEO, Private Banking Asia and Middle East, will join
from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.
LV=
The mutual insurance, retirement and investment group
appointed Wendy Mayall as chief investment officer. Mayall will
report to Philip Moore, group finance director.
