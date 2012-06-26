(Adds Finisterre Capital)

June 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

FIELDPOINT PRIVATE

The Connecticut-based startup said late on Monday it hired veteran private banker David Zoll from Barclays' wealth division, expanding the firm's New York base of advisers catering to ultra-high-net-worth clients.

Zoll joined Fieldpoint on Friday from Barclays, where he managed the investment and banking needs of 40 ultra-high-net-worth families.

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss Bank will move Benjamin Happ, the head of capital services for its prime brokerage unit in the Asia-Pacific, to Boston, sources familiar with the matter said.

GREENHILL & CO INC

Greenhill named Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz's partner Gavin Solotar managing director and general counsel as the independent investment bank continues to hire top talent.

NORTHERN TRUST

The investment management company appointed Hidehiro Nakayama representative director and president of its institutional asset management company, Northern Trust global investments Japan K. K., in Tokyo.

Nakayama joined Northern Trust in 2011 as executive managing director.

CAPCO

The consultancy firm appointed Chintu Ramchandran as chief executive officer for its offshore operations. He was earlier working with Accenture Plc. Ramchandran will be based in Bangalore, India.

ING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The company appointed Nityanand Prabhu as acting chief of ING Investment Management India, following the resignation of CEO Navin Suri, who is moving out of India due to family commitments, the company said in a statement.

Prabhu has been with ING IM India for five years, most recently as chief operating officer. In his new role, Prabhu will be based in Mumbai.

FINISTERRE CAPITAL

The firm named Darren Walker as portfolio manager on the Finisterre Global Opportunity Fund. Darren was formerly the managing director at JPMorgan Chase.

