(Adds Finisterre Capital)
June 26 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
FIELDPOINT PRIVATE
The Connecticut-based startup said late on Monday it hired
veteran private banker David Zoll from Barclays'
wealth division, expanding the firm's New York base of
advisers catering to ultra-high-net-worth clients.
Zoll joined Fieldpoint on Friday from Barclays, where he
managed the investment and banking needs of 40
ultra-high-net-worth families.
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss Bank will move Benjamin Happ, the head of capital
services for its prime brokerage unit in the Asia-Pacific, to
Boston, sources familiar with the matter said.
GREENHILL & CO INC
Greenhill named Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz's partner
Gavin Solotar managing director and general counsel as the
independent investment bank continues to hire top talent.
NORTHERN TRUST
The investment management company appointed Hidehiro
Nakayama representative director and president of its
institutional asset management company, Northern Trust global
investments Japan K. K., in Tokyo.
Nakayama joined Northern Trust in 2011 as executive managing
director.
CAPCO
The consultancy firm appointed Chintu Ramchandran as chief
executive officer for its offshore operations. He was earlier
working with Accenture Plc. Ramchandran will be based in
Bangalore, India.
ING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The company appointed Nityanand Prabhu as acting chief of
ING Investment Management India, following the resignation of
CEO Navin Suri, who is moving out of India due to family
commitments, the company said in a statement.
Prabhu has been with ING IM India for five years, most
recently as chief operating officer. In his new role, Prabhu
will be based in Mumbai.
FINISTERRE CAPITAL
The firm named Darren Walker as portfolio manager on the
Finisterre Global Opportunity Fund. Darren was formerly the
managing director at JPMorgan Chase.
(Compiled by Neha Alawadhi and Adithya Venkatesan in Bangalore)